Duterte to allow media on drug raids to disprove killings

Eva Arnaiz, center rear, the mother of a teenager who was killed in an alleged shootout with police, walks by the casket of her son Carl, during his burial ceremony in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. A government forensic team says Carl Angelo Arnaiz, who apparently was handcuffed, was tortured before he was shot five times following an attempted robbery. His death occurred during a renewed police crackdown against drugs and crimes that killed more than 80 suspects in just three days, in the bloodiest few days under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs. Aaron Favila AP Photo