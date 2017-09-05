Nation & World

Penn State files paperwork to sue charity Sandusky founded

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 6:19 AM

BELLEFONTE, Pa.

Penn State University has filed paperwork indicating it intends to sue the charity founded by ex-assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, whose child molestation scandal rocked the school in 2011.

Sandusky's charity, The Second Mile, has been dissolved and its assets surrendered to the state Attorney General's Office.

The Centre Daily Times (http://bit.ly/2iY7run ) reports Penn State filed a writ of summons, which merely states the university's intent to eventually sue the charity. The document filed Friday wasn't unexpected, and doesn't spell out specific allegations.

Sandusky is serving 30 to 60 years in prison for child sexual abuse of young boys he helped through the charity, some of whom were molested on campus.

The scandal has cost Penn State tens of millions of dollars in legal fees, NCAA sanctions and legal settlements, among other payments.

