Nation & World

1 dead, 13 injured in Florida crash involving 22 vehicles

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 4:37 AM

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla.

A crash that involved 22 vehicles killed one person, sent 13 others to hospitals and closed southbound Interstate 95 in Florida for several hours.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that a tractor-trailer failed to stop and hit vehicles stopped due to a previous crash late Monday just south of the Florida-Georgia line.

Troopers said the crash involved three commercial vehicles. All of the southbound lanes of the interstate were blocked.

According to the report, none of the people taken to the hospital appeared to have life-threatening injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video