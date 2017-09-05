Nation & World

UK: 4 army members linked to neo-Nazi group arrested

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 4:15 AM

LONDON

Britain's Ministry of Defense has confirmed that four men arrested on suspicion of being members of a banned far-right group were serving members of the army.

The four men are alleged to be members of the neo-Nazi group National Action. The group is banned in the U.K., and membership or inviting support for the organization is a criminal offence carrying a sentence of up to 10 years imprisonment.

The West Midlands Counterterrorism Unit said Tuesday it had arrested four people on suspicion of preparing terrorism acts. The force said the men were detained as part of a "pre-planned and intelligence-led" operation and there was "no threat to the public's safety."

The defense ministry then confirmed the men were army members.

Several properties were raided in connection with the arrests.

