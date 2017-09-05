Nation & World

Abbas government slammed for detaining Palestinian activist

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 2:42 AM

RAMALLAH, West Bank

Leading rights groups have called for the release of a prominent Palestinian activist who was detained after criticizing the autonomy government of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Amnesty International and the Palestinian Independent Commission for Human Rights said Tuesday that Issa Amro's detention signals a growing crackdown on expression in the Palestinian enclaves.

Amro, 35, was detained Monday by Palestinian security forces after criticizing the detention of a local journalist who had called for Abbas' resignation.

Separately, Amro faces Israeli charges of inciting to violence. His military court trial is to resume in October.

Amro founded the group Youth Against Settlements in Hebron, a volatile West Bank city where Jewish settlers live in heavily guarded enclaves.

Amro has said Israel is trying to silence him.

