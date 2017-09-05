Boko Haram killings have doubled in 5 months: Amnesty report

FILE - In this Sunday Jan. 31, 2016 file photo, a man walks past burnt out houses following an attacked by Boko Haram in Dalori village near Maiduguri. Nigeria-based Boko Haram extremists have killed more than 380 people in the Lake Chad region since April, a major resurgence of attacks that has resulted in double the casualties compared to the five months before April, Amnesty International said Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Jossy Ola, File AP Photo