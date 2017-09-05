The Latest: Merkel says NKorea solution can only be peaceful

South Korean residents in Japan hold banners and raise clinched fists in front of the pro-Pyongyang General Association of Korean Residents during a rally against North Korea's nuclear test, in Tokyo Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. South Korean warships conducted live-fire exercises at sea Tuesday as Seoul continued its displays of military capability following U.S. warnings of a "massive military response" after North Korea detonated its largest-ever nuclear test explosion. The banners read: "Give up nuclear weapons!" Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo