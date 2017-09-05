Melisa Vasquez cries in a stroller as her father Ervin Vasquez passes while the family digs out from the destruction left when floodwaters from Harvey swept through their mobile homes Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, in Crosby, Texas. Thousands of people have been displaced by torrential rains and catastrophic flooding since Harvey slammed into Southeast Texas last week.
Melisa Vasquez cries in a stroller as her father Ervin Vasquez passes while the family digs out from the destruction left when floodwaters from Harvey swept through their mobile homes Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, in Crosby, Texas. Thousands of people have been displaced by torrential rains and catastrophic flooding since Harvey slammed into Southeast Texas last week. Gregory Bull AP Photo
Melisa Vasquez cries in a stroller as her father Ervin Vasquez passes while the family digs out from the destruction left when floodwaters from Harvey swept through their mobile homes Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, in Crosby, Texas. Thousands of people have been displaced by torrential rains and catastrophic flooding since Harvey slammed into Southeast Texas last week. Gregory Bull AP Photo

Nation & World

Federal loans an early step to help cities in Harvey's wake

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 12:05 AM

HOUSTON

Texas cities are getting some help to keep focusing on reconstruction after Harvey brought floods and damaged homes across the region.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved loans to help keep struggling cities operating after the storms.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the approval on Twitter, saying the loans are critical to providing services in some communities.

It's an early step in a massive cleanup effort that's beginning with people leaving emergency shelters.

More than 50,000 people are in government-paid hotels. FEMA officials also are weighing other options, like mobile homes.

The storm is now blamed for at least 60 deaths in 11 counties. Harris County, which is home to Houston and saw the worst flooding during the storm, reports 30 confirmed deaths as of Monday evening.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video