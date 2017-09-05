In this Sept. 2, 2017, photo, a woman burns joss sticks in front of a paper reproduction of the "Ghost King" at a makeshift altar during the "Hungry Ghost Festival" in Hong Kong. Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. In traditional Chinese belief, the seventh month of the lunar year is reserved for the Hungry Ghost festival, or Yu Lan, a raucous celebration marked by feasts and music.
AP PHOTOS: Appeasing restless ghosts in Hong Kong

Photos by KIN CHEUNG Associated Press

September 05, 2017 12:05 AM

HONG KONG

Family members burn paper money over open flames on sidewalks. Chinese operas are performed in makeshift theaters under tents set up in neighborhoods. All to appease spirits in what is known as the Hungry Ghost Festival.

It is traditional Chinese belief that in the seventh month of the lunar calendar, the ghosts and the living occupy the same space as spirits wander restlessly to visit their living ancestors.

Associated Press photographer Kin Cheung documented this Hong Kong tradition, revealing the scenes at makeshift altars and tents as people pay tribute to the spirits of their ancestors with food, candles and music.

It is believed that the gates of the afterlife are open during the festival celebration, which began in mid-August and will run until mid-September.

