AP PHOTOS: Appeasing restless ghosts in Hong Kong

In this Sept. 2, 2017, photo, a woman burns joss sticks in front of a paper reproduction of the "Ghost King" at a makeshift altar during the "Hungry Ghost Festival" in Hong Kong. Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. In traditional Chinese belief, the seventh month of the lunar year is reserved for the Hungry Ghost festival, or Yu Lan, a raucous celebration marked by feasts and music. Kin Cheung AP Photo