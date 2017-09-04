Nation & World

Police: Driver crashes into crowd at block party, injuring 8

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 7:22 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Police say a woman who tried to drive around a block party in Philadelphia and crashed into a crowd, injuring eight people including a pregnant woman, is facing a charge of driving under the influence.

The unidentified woman told officers that the brakes on her SUV failed Monday afternoon, causing her to hit the people.

Police say the victims were taken to area hospitals. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

