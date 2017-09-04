FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017 file photo, Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales is followed by his security detail after meeting with city mayors in Guatemala City. Guatemala’s Supreme Court sent a request on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 to lift Morales’ immunity from prosecution to congress for final consideration.
Nation & World

Guatemala request to lift president's immunity to proceed

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 12:17 PM

GUATEMALA CITY

Guatemala's Supreme Court issued a ruling Monday allowing a request to lift President Jimmy Morales' immunity from prosecution to go before lawmakers for final consideration.

The court's decision on the request from prosecutors is related to allegations of illegal financing for Morales' 2015 campaign. Investigations have targeted several political parties including his National Convergence Front.

"There appears to be sufficient evidence to allow the transfer of the case to congress," Supreme Court spokesman Angel Pineda said.

Congress must now form a five-member committee to examine the case and present its conclusion to the full body. For the immunity of office that Morales enjoys as president to be lifted, 105 of the 158 deputies would have to vote in favor.

Prosecutors allege that about $825,000 in financing for Morales' campaign was hidden and that other expenditures had no explainable source of funding. The president has denied any wrongdoing.

Last month chief prosecutor Thelma Adana and Ivan Velasquez, the head of a U.N. anti-corruption commission operating in Guatemala, announced they were seeking to have Morales' immunity withdrawn.

Two days later the president ordered Velasquez's immediate expulsion from the country, but that was swiftly overturned by the Constitutional Court.

