Israel to hold large military drill along Lebanon border

By ILAN BEN ZION Associated Press

September 04, 2017

JERUSALEM

Israel is gearing up to hold its largest military drill in nearly 20 years, a combined arms exercise along its border with Lebanon at a time of rising tensions with Iran and Hezbollah.

A military official said Monday that the joint exercise, which will begin Tuesday and involve thousands of ground, sea and air forces, will prepare soldiers for "preserving the current stability in the northern sector."

The exercise will also incorporate Israel's multi-layered missile defense systems.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, says the drill will run through Sept. 14.

Israel has voiced growing concerns about Iran's buildup in neighboring Syria and Hezbollah's alleged stockpiling of weapons in southern Lebanon.

