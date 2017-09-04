Trump, South Korean president talk North Korea

South Korean army's K-1 tanks move during a military exercise in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Following U.S. warnings to North Korea of a "massive military response," South Korea's military on Monday fired missiles into the sea to simulate an attack on the North's main nuclear test site a day after Pyongyang detonated its largest ever nuclear test explosion. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo