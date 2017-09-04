A pickup truck gets stranded on a street in a flooded neighborhood west of downtown Houston on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. The city has ordered a mandatory evacuation of flooded-out homes in the area, but people are still retrieving belongings from homes that have been standing in water for days.
A pickup truck gets stranded on a street in a flooded neighborhood west of downtown Houston on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. The city has ordered a mandatory evacuation of flooded-out homes in the area, but people are still retrieving belongings from homes that have been standing in water for days. Jay Reeves AP Photo
A pickup truck gets stranded on a street in a flooded neighborhood west of downtown Houston on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. The city has ordered a mandatory evacuation of flooded-out homes in the area, but people are still retrieving belongings from homes that have been standing in water for days. Jay Reeves AP Photo

Nation & World

Israel to give $1M in aid to Houston Jewish community

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 6:18 AM

JERUSALEM

Israel says it will donate $1 million in emergency aid to Houston's Jewish community to aid in post-Harvey recovery efforts.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett says in a statement that the funds will be earmarked to help the 60,000-strong community repair and rebuild schools, synagogues and a community center damaged in the storm and floods.

Bennett says that "for years the Jewish communities stood by Israel when it needed their help; now it is our turn to stand by Houston's Jewish community."

The aid money will be submitted for government approval at an upcoming Cabinet meeting.

Harvey struck on Aug. 25 and pounded the city with five consecutive days of heavy rains, causing an estimated tens of billions of dollars in damage.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video