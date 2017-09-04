Nation & World

Germany deports suspected Islamic extremist, 18, to Russia

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 6:00 AM

BERLIN

German authorities have deported an 18-year-old Russian citizen who grew up in Germany but is deemed to pose a significant risk of carrying out an attack.

The state interior ministry in Bremen said the man, identified only as Izmullah A. in line with German privacy rules, was put on a plane from Frankfurt to Moscow on Monday.

German authorities have begun over recent months carrying out deportations of alleged foreign extremists not proven to have committed a serious offense under laws passed after the Sept. 11 attacks. The deportee argued that he could face torture or detention, but German and European courts eventually cleared the move.

State interior minister Ulrich Maeurer said that "despite all the legal difficulties in the past weeks and months, this result is encouraging."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video