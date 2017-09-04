AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, file photo, a Rohingya woman cries after being stopped by Bangladeshi border guards at a makeshift shelter at Ghumdhum, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Several hundred Rohingya trying to flee Myanmar got stuck in a "no man's land" at one border point barred from moving farther by Bangladeshi border guards.
Mushfiqul Alam, File
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, members of Myanmar's Red Cross help an elderly woman who escaped from unrest in Maungdaw upon arrival at Sittwe jetty, Rakhine State, western Myanmar. Recent violence in Myanmar's western Rakhine State has driven thousands of Muslim ethnic Rohingyas fleeing toward Bangladesh for safety, but less noticed is a smaller exodus of Buddhists from the Rakhine minority.
AP Photo, File)
In this Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, Bangladeshi villagers cover bodies of Rohingya women and children at Shah Porir Deep, in Teknak, Bangladesh. Three boats carrying ethnic Rohingya fleeing violence in Myanmar have capsized in Bangladesh and over two dozen bodies of women and children have been recovered, officials said Thursday.
Suvra Kanti Das, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, Christians pray during a service for peace on the Korean Peninsula near the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea. The United States flew some of its most advanced warplanes in bombing drills with ally South Korea on Thursday, a clear warning after North Korea launched a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry nuclear bombs over Japan earlier this week, South Korea's military said. North Korea hates such displays of U.S. military might at close range and will likely respond with fury.
Ahn Young-joon, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, file photo, Muslim girls take a selfie during a morning prayer marking Eid al-Adha holiday at Sunda Kelapa Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. People in the world's most populous Muslim country celebrate Eid al-Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice on Friday by slaughtering sheep, goats and cows whose meat will later be distributed to the poor.
Dita Alangkara, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, file photo, Muslims sit on top of trains as they travel to their hometowns ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The festival commemorates the story of Abraham and his readiness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God, who provided a lamb to be used instead.
A.M. Ahad, File)
In this Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, students carry Malaysian flags during the 60th National Day celebrations at the Independence Square in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Aug. 31 marks the day that the Federation of Malaya gained its independence from the British in 1957.
Daniel Chan, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, a Thai customs official displays one of 136 pangolins and 450 kg
992 lbs) of pangolin scales it seized, estimated to be worth over 2.5 million baht
In this Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, rescuers work at the site of a building collapse in Mumbai, India. A five-story building collapsed Thursday in Mumbai, Indian’s financial capital, after torrential rains lashed western India.
Rafiq Maqbool, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, protesters converge near the presidential palace during a protest against the continued siege by Muslim militants of the city and the martial law imposed by President Rodrigo Duterte in the whole southern Mindanao region in Manila, Philippines. Hundreds of indigenous people from all over the country arrived in Manila Thursday after traveling for nine days to also protest alleged militarization in their ancestral communities.
Bullit Marquez, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, an officer uses a string to check the line of members of the Chinese honor guard before a welcome ceremony for Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Mark Schiefelbein, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, file photo, members of the honor guard shout as they march in formation during a welcome ceremony for visiting Brazil's President Michel Temer outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Andy Wong, File
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, members of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force
JASDF) demonstrate the PAC-3 surface to air interceptors at the U.S. Yokota Air Base in Fussa, on the outskirts of Tokyo. The scheduled training took place the same morning North Korea fired a missile over Japan.
In this Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, file photo, people hold umbrellas against the strong wind caused by tropical storm Pakhar near the waterfront of Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong. A second tropical storm in days swept into southern China on Sunday, lashing Hong Kong and Macau with heavy rain and strong wind as the region reels from the strongest typhoon in decades.
Vincent Yu, File
AP Photo
Comments