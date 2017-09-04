AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, file photo, members of Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority walk through rice fields after crossing the border into Bangladesh near Cox's Bazar's Teknaf area. Myanmar's military says hundreds have died in recent violence in the western state of Rakhine triggered by attacks on security forces by insurgents from the Rohingya. Advocates for the Rohingya, an oppressed Muslim minority in overwhelmingly Buddhist Myanmar, say hundreds of Rohingya civilians have been killed by security forces. Thousands have fled into neighboring Bangladesh. Bernat Armangue, File AP Photo