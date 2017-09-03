Nation & World

Dedication set for renamed Yale residential college

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 7:21 PM

NEW HAVEN, Conn.

Yale University is holding a dedication ceremony for a residential college that's being renamed in honor of a pioneering mathematician.

The university announced the change earlier this year to drop the name of John C. Calhoun, a 19th century Yale alumnus and former U.S. vice president who was an ardent slavery supporter. The Calhoun College name had been the target of protests for years and Yale's president said Calhoun's principal legacy was at odds with the university's values and mission.

The ceremony for Grace Hopper College is set for Tuesday afternoon.

Hopper earned Yale degrees in the 1930s and went on to invent a pioneering computer programming language and become a Navy rear admiral. She died in 1992 at age 85 and was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video