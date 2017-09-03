Nation & World

September 3, 2017 1:45 AM

State police: Mother, 2 children killed in house fire

The Associated Press
HAMBURG, Pa.

A mother and two children have been killed in a house fire in Pennsylvania.

The fire broke out late Saturday night at a home in Hamburg, about 55 miles (88 kilometers) northeast of the state capital of Harrisburg. Thick smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the structure.

The Reading Eagle (http://bit.ly/2gur6h3 ) reports state police confirmed the deaths early Sunday morning.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

It's not immediately clear what sparked the fire. The investigation is ongoing.

