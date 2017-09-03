More Rohingya pour into Bangladesh; camps at full capacity

Rohingya ethnic minority members from Myanmar rest after crossing over to the Bangladesh side of the border near Cox's Bazar's Teknaf area, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Tens of thousands more people have crossed by boat and on foot into Bangladesh in the last 24 hours as they flee violence in western Myanmar, the UNHCR said Saturday.
Bernat Armangue
AP Photo
A Rohingya ethnic minority from Myanmar carries an elderly woman as they alight from a local boat on which they crossed a river, after crossing over to the Bangladesh side of the border near Cox's Bazar's Dakhinpara area, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Tens of thousands more people have crossed by boat and on foot into Bangladesh in the last 24 hours as they flee violence in western Myanmar, the UNHCR said Saturday.
Bernat Armangue
AP Photo
Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority walk on a muddy river bank upon crossing a stream on a local boat after crossing over to the Bangladesh side of the border near Cox's Bazar's Dakhinpara area, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Tens of thousands more people have crossed by boat and on foot into Bangladesh in the last 24 hours as they flee violence in western Myanmar, the UNHCR said Saturday.
Bernat Armangue
AP Photo
A Rohingya Muslim child places a kiss on his mother's cheek as they rest after having crossed over from Myanmar to the Bangladesh side of the border near Cox's Bazar's Teknaf area, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Tens of thousands more people have crossed by boat and on foot into Bangladesh in the last 24 hours as they flee violence in western Myanmar, the UNHCR said Saturday.
Bernat Armangue
AP Photo
Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority use a local boat to cross a stream after crossing over to the Bangladesh side of the border near Cox's Bazar's Dakhinpara area, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Tens of thousands more people have crossed by boat and on foot into Bangladesh in the last 24 hours as they flee violence in western Myanmar, the UNHCR said Saturday.
Bernat Armangue
AP Photo
Rohingya ethnic minority, who have just crossed over to Bangladesh from Myanmar, cook a meal near Cox's Bazar's Gundum area, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Tens of thousands more people have crossed by boat and on foot into Bangladesh in the last 24 hours as they flee violence in western Myanmar, the UNHCR said Saturday.
Bernat Armangue
AP Photo
Rohingya ethnic minority, who have just crossed over to Bangladesh from Myanmar, cook a meal near Cox's Bazar's Gundum area, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Tens of thousands more people have crossed by boat and on foot into Bangladesh in the last 24 hours as they flee violence in western Myanmar, the UNHCR said Saturday.
Bernat Armangue
AP Photo
A Rohingya ethnic minority woman cradles her child at a temporary makeshift camp after crossing over from Myanmar into the Bangladesh side of the border, near Cox's Bazar's Gundum area, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Tens of thousands more people have crossed by boat and on foot into Bangladesh in the last 24 hours as they flee violence in western Myanmar, the UNHCR said Saturday.
Bernat Armangue
AP Photo
A Bangladeshi rice farmer works the field, while Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority, background, arrive after crossing the border from Myanmar into Bangladesh, near Cox's Bazar's Gundum area, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Tens of thousands more people have crossed by boat and on foot into Bangladesh in the last 24 hours as they flee violence in western Myanmar, the UNHCR said Saturday.
Bernat Armangue
AP Photo
Smoke and flames in Myamar are seen from the Bangladeshi side of the border near Cox's Bazar's Teknaf area, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Aid officials said relief camps were reaching full capacity as thousands of Rohingya refugees continued to pour into Bangladesh on Sunday fleeing violence in western Myanmar. Some 73,000 people have crossed the border since violence erupted Aug. 25 in Myanmar's Rakhine state, said U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees spokeswoman Vivian Tan.
Bernat Armangue
AP Photo
Newly arrived Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority refugees scuffle for food rations near Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Aid officials said relief camps were reaching full capacity as thousands of Rohingya refugees continued to pour into Bangladesh on Sunday fleeing violence in western Myanmar. Some 73,000 people have crossed the border since violence erupted Aug. 25 in Myanmar's Rakhine state, said U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees spokeswoman Vivian Tan.
Bernat Armangue
AP Photo
A man carries material to build temporary shelters at a distribution center of International Organization for Migration near Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Aid officials said relief camps were reaching full capacity as thousands of Rohingya refugees continued to pour into Bangladesh on Sunday fleeing violence in western Myanmar. Some 73,000 people have crossed the border since violence erupted Aug. 25 in Myanmar's Rakhine state, said U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees spokeswoman Vivian Tan.
Bernat Armangue
AP Photo
Newly arrived Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority refugees scuffle for food rations near Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Aid officials said relief camps were reaching full capacity as thousands of Rohingya refugees continued to pour into Bangladesh on Sunday fleeing violence in western Myanmar. Some 73,000 people have crossed the border since violence erupted Aug. 25 in Myanmar's Rakhine state, said U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees spokeswoman Vivian Tan.
Bernat Armangue
AP Photo
Newly arrived Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority refugees scuffle for food rations distributed by Bangladeshi volunteers near Cox's Bazar's Gundum area, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Aid officials said relief camps were reaching full capacity as thousands of Rohingya refugees continued to pour into Bangladesh on Sunday fleeing violence in western Myanmar. Some 73,000 people have crossed the border since violence erupted Aug. 25 in Myanmar's Rakhine state, said U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees spokeswoman Vivian Tan.
Bernat Armangue
AP Photo
A protester holding a rose stands behind a banner as balloons are released during a protest in front of city hall in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday Sept. 3, 2017. Myanmar activists took part in a protest Sunday, praying for victims killed during conflict and condemning the attacks carried out in Rakhine state, western Myanmar.
AP Photo)
Protesters holding roses attend a protest in front of city hall in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday Sept. 3, 2017. Myanmar activists took part in a protest Sunday, praying for victims killed during conflict and condemning the attacks carried out in Rakhine state, western Myanmar.
AP Photo)
Protesters light candles during a protest in front of city hall in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday Sept. 3, 2017. Myanmar activists took part in a protest Sunday, praying for victims killed during conflict and condemning the attacks carried out in Rakhine state, western Myanmar.
AP Photo)
Protesters hold balloons during a protest in front of city hall in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday Sept. 3, 2017. Myanmar activists took part in a protest Sunday, praying for victims killed during conflict and condemning the attacks carried out in Rakhine state, western Myanmar.
AP Photo)
People lay flowers during a protest in front of city hall in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday Sept. 3, 2017. Myanmar activists took part in a protest Sunday, praying for victims killed during conflict and condemning the attacks carried out in Rakhine state, western Myanmar.
AP Photo)
A protester and Buddhist monk holding roses attend a protest in front of city hall in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday Sept. 3, 2017. Myanmar activists took part in a protest Sunday, praying for victims killed during conflict and condemning the attacks carried out in Rakhine state, western Myanmar.
AP Photo)
Protesters hold balloons during a protest in front of city hall in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday Sept. 3, 2017. Myanmar activists took part in a protest Sunday, praying for victims killed during conflict and condemning the attacks carried out in Rakhine state, western Myanmar.
AP Photo)
Comments