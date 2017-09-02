Nation & World

September 2, 2017 12:38 AM

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes nursing home residents in Texas waiting for rescue in a flooded common room; Rohingya refugees crossing into Bangladesh; and Athens' Acropolis hill illuminated at twilight.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2017.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 8:09

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns

Pause
Poor people start over after condemned building boarded up 1:08

Poor people start over after condemned building boarded up

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:35

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

Sights and Sounds: Gregori 35, Merced 14 2:50

Sights and Sounds: Gregori 35, Merced 14

Peterson, Downey top 70 in a win over Patterson 1:33

Peterson, Downey top 70 in a win over Patterson

Game Highlights: Gregori 35, Merced 14 2:57

Game Highlights: Gregori 35, Merced 14

See the cocktails & food at Turlock's The Grand Cru 1:35

See the cocktails & food at Turlock's The Grand Cru

Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions 6:25

Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions

Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto 0:21

Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View more video

Nation & World