Visitors surround a sandcastle at the Landschaftspark in Duisburg, Germany, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Artists attempt to secure a spot in the coveted Guinness Book of World Records by building the tallest sandcastle ever. Later on Friday a jury will arrive to inspect the castle.
Visitors surround a sandcastle at the Landschaftspark in Duisburg, Germany, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Artists attempt to secure a spot in the coveted Guinness Book of World Records by building the tallest sandcastle ever. Later on Friday a jury will arrive to inspect the castle. dpa via AP Marcel Kusch
Visitors surround a sandcastle at the Landschaftspark in Duisburg, Germany, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Artists attempt to secure a spot in the coveted Guinness Book of World Records by building the tallest sandcastle ever. Later on Friday a jury will arrive to inspect the castle. dpa via AP Marcel Kusch

Nation & World

World's highest sandcastle built in German city

The Associated Press

September 01, 2017 7:28 AM

BERLIN

The world's highest sandcastle is now standing 16.68 meters (54.72 feet) tall in the German city of Duisburg.

A German travel operator organized the construction of the mammoth sandcastle, bringing in 3,500 tons of sand over the past 3 ½ weeks to the site at a former steelworks in the inland city.

News agency dpa reported that Jack Brockbank, a representative of Guinness World Records, certified the record on Friday. It takes the title from a 14.84-meter (48.69-foot) sandcastle built early this year in India.

The new sandcastle is decorated with sand models of tourist attractions such as Athens' Acropolis, Barcelona's Sagrada Familia and the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

It is supposed to stand until at least Sept. 24.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video