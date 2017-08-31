Nation & World

Top EU official: Poland failed to address EU concerns

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 4:26 AM

WARSAW, Poland

A top European Union official said Thursday Poland has failed to propose any measures that would address EU concerns about the country's judicial independence, calling it the only member state "on the verge of moving in the opposite direction" of the bloc's values.

Poland's EU-skeptic government is in a standoff with the 28-member bloc, which has strongly criticized it for threatening the country's rule of law with recently proposed laws reorganizing the court system. Warsaw argues the reforms aim to improve justice for Polish citizens.

Poland sent a letter Monday dismissing Brussels' concerns as groundless, insisting that its policies are in line with EU rules.

Frans Timmermans, the deputy head of the European Commission, said Poland has not put forward any measures to address the EU warnings in its letter and is now drifting away from EU principles.

Speaking to a European Parliament commission, he added that top EU bodies including the European Council will analyze Poland's response before any further steps are taken.

