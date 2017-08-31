Janice Forse cries at the emergency shelter at the Beaumont Civic Center in Beaumont, Texas after Tropical Storm Harvey on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Her home in Beaumont was flooded Wednesday morning. "Even Katrina wasn't this bad," Forse said.
Janice Forse cries at the emergency shelter at the Beaumont Civic Center in Beaumont, Texas after Tropical Storm Harvey on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Her home in Beaumont was flooded Wednesday morning. "Even Katrina wasn't this bad," Forse said. Austin American-Statesman via AP Jay Janner
Janice Forse cries at the emergency shelter at the Beaumont Civic Center in Beaumont, Texas after Tropical Storm Harvey on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Her home in Beaumont was flooded Wednesday morning. "Even Katrina wasn't this bad," Forse said. Austin American-Statesman via AP Jay Janner

Nation & World

10 Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 4:16 AM

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HARVEY STILL POSING THREAT TO TWO-STATE BORDER

Major dangers for the U.S. Gulf Coast area loom with the threat of major flooding further east near the Texas-Louisiana line. Two explosions, meanwhile, rocked a flooded chemical plant near Houston.

More Videos

Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard 0:49

Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard

Pause
Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions 6:25

Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:35

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto 1:01

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto

Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver 1:01

Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver

Los Banos teacher found guilty of possessing child pornography 1:06

Los Banos teacher found guilty of possessing child pornography

Sacramento County sheriff's deputy killed in motel shooting 3:01

Sacramento County sheriff's deputy killed in motel shooting

Woman hunts for gold, finds a diamond 2:15

Woman hunts for gold, finds a diamond

Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto 0:21

Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto

Painters rock Modesto 2:03

Painters rock Modesto

  • Horse rescued from water near Arkema plant that later exploded

    A horse was found in floodwater near the Arkema ammonia plant in Crosby, Texas on Wednesday, August 30. This footage was livestreamed by Texas State Representative Briscoe Cain, who participated in the rescue and said that people living near the plant were forced to evacuate and abandon their livestock. In the comments section of a photo also uploaded by Cain, the Representative wrote that the horse had “burns on her leg from standing in water for two days. She has hoof-rot and will need a lot of help."

Horse rescued from water near Arkema plant that later exploded

A horse was found in floodwater near the Arkema ammonia plant in Crosby, Texas on Wednesday, August 30. This footage was livestreamed by Texas State Representative Briscoe Cain, who participated in the rescue and said that people living near the plant were forced to evacuate and abandon their livestock. In the comments section of a photo also uploaded by Cain, the Representative wrote that the horse had “burns on her leg from standing in water for two days. She has hoof-rot and will need a lot of help."

Briscoe Cain via Storyful

2. HARVEY STRAINING TWO TEXAS LEADERS

The hurricane's devastation is testing Houston Democratic Mayor Sylvester Turner and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, whose personal styles are as divergent as their politics.

3. AP: LOBBYIST IN TRUMP TOWER MEETING SPOKE TO GRAND JURY

A grand jury used by Special Counsel Robert Mueller heard secret testimony from a Russian-American lobbyist who attended a June 2016 meeting with Trump's eldest son, the AP learns.

4. HOW SYRIANS ARE ADAPTING TO EXILE IN JORDAN

Zaatari's 80,000 residents try to cope by making the most of their tough situation and one man teaches art as a way of helping children cope with the trauma of war.

5. AP: CHINA ACCUSES OUTSPOKEN TYCOON OF RAPE

The ruling Communist Party is intensifying efforts to repatriate one of its most wanted exiles ahead of a pivotal leadership conference, accusing U.S.-based billionaire Guo Wengui of sexual assault.

6. JUDGE BLOCKS TEXAS' 'SANCTUARY CITIES' LAW

The legislation would have let police officers ask people during routine stops whether they're in the U.S. legally and threatened sheriffs with jail time for not cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

7. HEY, DON'T TOUCH MY DEDUCTION

To slash taxes, Trump and congressional Republicans say they'll curb expensive deductions and credits to allow more revenue to flow to the government — a move likely to meet resistance.

8. 'I THINK SHE TOUCHED SO MANY PEOPLE'

Admirers of Princess Diana place floral tributes, photos, candles and personal messages at the gates of Kensington Palace on the 20th anniversary of her death.

9. IN VERMONT, IT'S NO LAUGHING MATTER

Nitrous oxide — yes, laughing gas — is starting to turn up again in ambulances in some rural areas where medical workers with clearance to provide more traditional painkillers often aren't on board.

10. COLLEGE FOOTBALL OWNS LABOR DAY WEEKEND

A five-day football holiday, Week 1 features an unprecedented opener between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Florida State.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video