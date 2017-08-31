AP Explains: A look at the insurgency behind Myanmar attacks

In this Friday, July 14, 2017, photo, a border guard stands at his police post that was previously attacked by a Muslim terrorist group in Kyee Kan Pyin, Buthidaung, Rakhine state Myanmar. Muslim militants armed with guns and machetes attacked Myanmar police and border outposts in a troubled northern state, with 12 deaths confirmed so far, police said Friday. Esther Htusan, File AP Photo