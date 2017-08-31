Nation & World

Driver in deadly school bus crash requests probation

By JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

August 31, 2017 4:09 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The driver in a Tennessee school bus crash that killed six elementary school students in November wants a judge to offer him probation and dismissal of his case.

Johnthony Walker's attorney will make the case for judicial diversion Thursday in Hamilton County Criminal Court.

Walker's court filings say there's no public interest in incarcerating someone with no prior criminal record who was working two jobs to provide for his family.

They also say Walker was trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle.

Prosecutors say Walker isn't even eligible for diversion until he first pleads or is found guilty.

Walker faces 34 charges, including six vehicular homicide counts, and remains in jail.

Tennessee's court system says more than 6,000 cases resulted in pre-trial or judicial diversion in 2015-16, including 16 for homicide.

