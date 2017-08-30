Tropical Storm Lidia expected to lash Mexico's Los Cabos

Tropical Storm Lidia formed off Mexico's Pacific coast Wednesday as authorities warned the Baja California Peninsula to prepare for high winds, heavy rain and a dangerous storm surge along a shore that includes the twin resort cities of Los Cabos.
A new tropical storm, Irma, also formed far out in the eastern Atlantic but forecasters said it did not pose an immediate threat to land.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lidia was expected to approach the southern tip of Baja California by late Thursday. It said the storm was likely to strengthen some more and there was a possibility it "still has the opportunity to become a hurricane before landfall."
Lidia had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) Wednesday evening. Its center was about 180 miles (290 kilometers) south-southeast of the peninsula's tip Wednesday evening and it was heading north-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).
The hurricane center said the storm was dumping heavy rains over southwestern Mexico and was expected to produce total accumulations of as much as 8 to 12 inches across much of Baja California Sur state and western Jalisco, threatening flash floods and landslides.
Tropical Storm Irma formed over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean.
Irma's center was about 480 miles (770 kilometers) west of the Cape Verde Islands. Maximum sustained winds were 60 mph (95 kph) with higher gusts. It was heading west at 15 mph (24 kph), and no coastal watches or warnings were in effect.
The hurricane center forecast strengthening during the next 48 hours and said Irma could become a hurricane Thursday or Friday.
