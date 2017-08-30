Nation & World

UK Prime Minister Theresa May on 3-day visit to Japan

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 1:13 AM

TOKYO

British Prime Minister Theresa May has arrived in Japan for a three-day visit that is expected to focus on Brexit, trade and security.

May landed Wednesday at an airport in western Japan and headed to the ancient capital of Kyoto, where she was to attend a traditional tea ceremony and have dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (SHIN'-zoh AH'-bay).

Her official meetings with Abe and other Japanese officials are scheduled for Thursday in Tokyo.

It is the British leader's first visit to Japan since becoming prime minister in July 2016.

A delegation of British business leaders is accompanying May. A news release from her office said the delegation would showcase "the shared confidence in the U.K.-Japan economic relationship as we leave the EU."

