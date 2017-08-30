Nation & World

Afghan official: 2 security guards killed in suicide attack

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 1:15 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says at least two security guards have been killed after two suicide bombers launched a coordinated attack on a lawmaker's house in eastern Nangarhar province.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said both suicide bombers detonated suicide vests full of explosive outside of parliamentarian Zahir Qader's house in Jalalabad, the provincial capital, on Wednesday morning.

One guard was wounded in the attack, said Khogyani.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Nangarhar province is one of the most dangerous regions of Afghanistan, where both the Taliban and Islamic State group affiliates operate. It also borders neighboring Pakistan and has been the scene of heavy fighting in recent years.

