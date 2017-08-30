Survivor of Nagasaki bomb who campaigned to ban nukes dies

FILE - In this June 30, 2015 file photo, Sumiteru Taniguchi, a survivor of the 1945 atomic bombing of Nagasaki, speaks about his experience during an interview at his office in Nagasaki, southern Japan. Taniguchi, who devoted his life to seeking to abolish nuclear weapons after he was burned severely in the 1945 attack on Nagasaki, has died of cancer in his hometown in southern Japan. He was 88. Taniguchi died of cancer Wednesday at a hospital in Nagasaki, where he had been treated for the illness, according to the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations. Eugene Hoshiko, File AP Photo