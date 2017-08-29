Guatemala leader at crossroads after court blocks expulsion

Constitutional Court judges, from left, Gloria Porras, Dina Ochoa, Jose Francisco De Mata Vela, Bonerge Mejia and Neftaly Aldana Herrera, give a press conference in Guatemala City, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Guatemala's highest court ruled Tuesday that President Jimmy Morales cannot expel the head of a U.N. anti-corruption commission from the country. Luis Soto AP Photo