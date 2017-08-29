The Latest: Guatemala court negates UN official's expulsion

A man chants slogans against Ivan Velasquez, head of the U.N. International Commission Against Impunity, outside the U.N. office in Guatemala City, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres says he continues to fully support the head of a U.N. anti-corruption commission in Guatemala in spite of that country's attempt to expel him. Moises Castillo AP Photo