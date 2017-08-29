Nation & World

Russia tries to allay Western fears about planned war games

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 4:26 AM

MOSCOW

The Russian military says major war games set for next month will not threaten anyone.

The Zapad (West) 2017 maneuvers organized jointly by Belarus and Russia have raised NATO concerns. Some alliance members, including the Baltic states and Poland, have criticized Moscow for a lack of transparency and questioned Moscow's intentions. Russia-West relations have been badly strained over fighting in eastern Ukrainian.

Russia's Deputy Defense Minister, Lt. Gen. Alexander Fomin, told Tuesday's briefing that Russia will invite foreign observers to the drills.

He said the maneuvers in Belarus and Western Russia on Sept. 14-20 will involve 5,500 Russian and 7,200 Belarusian troops, about 70 aircraft, 250 tanks and 200 artillery systems and 10 navy ships.

Fomin rejected what he described as Western "myths about the so-called Russian threat."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video