NKorea missile flying over Japan makes Tokyoites more wary

Following another North Korea missile launch, Yuki Hiwatari, 35, a nursery school teacher, talks about her security concerns on her day off at a park in Tokyo's western suburbs in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The launch of a North Korean missile over Japanese territory heightened concern in Japan. But Tokyo residents were fatalistic in response, saying there is little they can do except hope that global leaders resolve the tension peacefully. Mari Yamaguchi AP Photo