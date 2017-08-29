The Latest: Russia, UAE urge N. Korea to obey UN resolutions

South Korean army's K-9 self-propelled howitzers move on the street in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. In a first, North Korea on Tuesday fired a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload that flew over Japan and splashed into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said. The aggressive missile launch — likely the longest ever from the North — over the territory of a close U.S. ally sends a clear message of defiance as Washington and Seoul conduct war games nearby. Lee Jin-man AP Photo