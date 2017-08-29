Nation & World

IS claims responsibility for attack in Russia's Dagestan

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 2:57 AM

MOSCOW

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack in Russia's Dagestan that killed one police officer and wounded another.

Russian authorities reported on Monday that two men armed with knives attacked three police officers in the Caspian Sea town of Kaspiysk. The men killed one of the officers and wounded another before the third officer shot the assailants to death.

A statement released by the IS-affiliated news agency Aamaq on Tuesday described the attackers in Kaspiysk as "soldiers of the Islamic State."

Police in Kaspiysk said they found a flag bearing IS symbols at the site of the attack.

Dagestan is a predominantly Muslim region between Chechnya and the Caspian Sea. It has been a breeding ground for Islamic militants who mount regular attacks on police and officials.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video