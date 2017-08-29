Nation & World

Kenya: Electoral body defies court in presidential petition

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 1:00 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

Kenya's opposition says the country's electoral commission has declined to give it access to its servers even after an order to do so from the Supreme Court.

The leader of the opposition coalition, Raila Odinga, is challenging the re-election this month of President Uhuru Kenyatta, arguing that 54 percent of the vote he received is fraudulent.

Odinga's spokesman Dennis Onyango said Tuesday that its information technology experts had been denied "read only" access to the electoral commission servers and to the equipment that transmitted the results from polling centers to tallying stations.

Onyango said the electoral commission instead has only offered the opposition the printed logs from its servers.

Odinga says he believes hackers infiltrated the electoral commission servers and broadcast results in Kenyatta's favor.

