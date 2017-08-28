Ousted prosecutor says Venezuelan gov't trying to kill her

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2017 file photo, Venezuela's ousted Chief Prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz attends a meeting of Mercosur trade bloc prosecutors, in Brasilia, Brazil. The chief prosecutor who was ousted by the Venezuelan government said on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 from Costa Rica that the regime has tried to hire people to kill her. Ortega has been offered asylum in Colombia. Eraldo Peres, File AP Photo