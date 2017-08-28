Nation & World

California congressman lauds Trump with profane comment

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 5:39 PM

MURRIETA, Calif.

A Southern California congressman has some rough language to describe President Donald Trump — but in a flattering way.

Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter used a profane seven-letter term for part of the human anatomy to describe the president in remarks to a group of party members last week.

But Hunter went on to say Trump is one of their own.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday (http://bit.ly/2wMTdCD) that the remark at a Murrieta, California, sports bar Friday was received mostly favorably by the Riverside County Young Republicans.

Responding to a question from the audience Friday, Hunter said Trump "is just like he is on TV."

He said, "He's an a------, but he's our a------."

The comment was confirmed by Hunter's office.

Hunter was an early supporter of Trump's candidacy.

