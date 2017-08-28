Anarchist rampage in Berkeley renews free speech debate

Demonstrator Joey Gibson, right, is hit with pepper spray during a free speech rally Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif. Several thousand people converged in Berkeley Sunday for a "Rally Against Hate" in response to a planned right-wing protest that raised concerns of violence and triggered a massive police presence. Several people were arrested for violating rules against covering their faces or carrying items banned by authorities. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo