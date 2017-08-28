Nation & World

Egypt detains senior female official over corruption

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 10:28 AM

CAIRO

Egyptian authorities have detained the deputy governor of the country's second largest city, the most senior female official to be arrested over corruption charges.

The country's highest anti-graft agency said late Sunday that Souad el-Kholy, deputy governor of the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, faces accusations of bribery, profiteering and squandering public funds.

Five local businessmen were arrested in connection with the case.

El-Kholy was named deputy governor by President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in 2015.

Local media reports on Monday suggested the bribery was linked to illegal seizures of state land, illegal construction and building violations.

Alexandria is notorious for illegal buildings and the demolition of historical buildings to make way for high-rise apartment towers.

