FILE - In this Wednesday, May 17, 2017 file photo, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel shakes hands with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the State Department in Washington. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel says he’s heading to Washington for face-to-face talks with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson amid multiple urgent issues. Gabriel said before his scheduled departure Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 that North Korea’s nuclear program, the situation in Afghanistan, the crisis in Qatar, the Iran nuclear agreement and U.S. sanctions on Russia are among the topics on his agenda. Alex Brandon, file AP Photo

Nation & World

German foreign minister to meet with American counterpart

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 8:57 AM

BERLIN

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel says he's heading to Washington for face-to-face talks with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson amid multiple urgent issues.

Gabriel said before his scheduled departure Monday that North Korea's nuclear program, the situation in Afghanistan, the crisis in Qatar, the Iran nuclear agreement and U.S. sanctions on Russia are among the topics on his agenda.

Germany has been critical of the Trump administration's climate policy and escalating rhetoric on North Korea, while the U.S. has questioned Germany's large trade surplus, among other issues.

Gabriel said: ""America's the most important European ally and even though important issues currently separate us, we need to seek dialogue with those willing to cooperate."

Other details of the Tuesday meeting haven't been released.

