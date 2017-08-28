FILE - This is a Sunday, Aug. 31, 2014 file photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin, center right, as he poses for a photo with athletes while attending the Judo World Cup in the city of Chelyabinsk in Siberia, Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to be visiting Hungary on Monday Aug. 28, 2017 for the second time this year to attend the World Judo Championships being held in Budapest.
FILE - This is a Sunday, Aug. 31, 2014 file photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin, center right, as he poses for a photo with athletes while attending the Judo World Cup in the city of Chelyabinsk in Siberia, Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to be visiting Hungary on Monday Aug. 28, 2017 for the second time this year to attend the World Judo Championships being held in Budapest. File via AP Alexei Druzhinin, RIA Novosti, Presidential Press Service
FILE - This is a Sunday, Aug. 31, 2014 file photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin, center right, as he poses for a photo with athletes while attending the Judo World Cup in the city of Chelyabinsk in Siberia, Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to be visiting Hungary on Monday Aug. 28, 2017 for the second time this year to attend the World Judo Championships being held in Budapest. File via AP Alexei Druzhinin, RIA Novosti, Presidential Press Service

Nation & World

Putin visiting Hungary, attending World Judo Championships

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 6:50 AM

BUDAPEST, Hungary

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in Hungary for the second time this year to attend the World Judo Championships being held in Budapest.

The Hungarian government said Putin also plans to meet Monday with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who invited the Russian leader to the event when he visited Hungary in February.

Hungarian opposition parties are protesting Putin's trip and worry that Orban has become too close to the Russian leader. Orban used to be highly critical of Russian influence in the region.

Hungary relies on oil and natural gas from Russia, which also is building new reactors for Hungary's Soviet-era nuclear power plant. Critics say the project is rife with corruption risks and increases Hungary's dependency on Moscow.

Russia has loaned Hungary 10 million euros (about $12 million) for the nuclear development plan.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video