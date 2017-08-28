After deal, IS allowed to leave Syria-Lebanon border area

This photo provided on Monday, Aug 28, 2017 by the government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media, shows buses gathering before a planned evacuation of Islamic State group militants, in the mountainous region of Qalamoun, Syria. The remains of eight Lebanese soldiers kidnapped by the Islamic State group three years ago were located Sunday, a senior Lebanese official said, in a negotiated deal that followed a military offensive to drive the militants out of the border area with Syria. Syrian Central Military Media, via AP)