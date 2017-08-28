Nation & World

Ohio sheriff: Boy crushed between lawn mower and truck dies

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 8:55 AM

RUSHSYLVANIA, Ohio

Authorities in western Ohio say an 18-month-old boy crushed between a lawn mower and a pickup truck over the weekend has died.

Logan County Sheriff Randall Dodds tells the Springfield News-Sun that investigators believe Elias Dickinson became pinned Sunday while his father was trying to jump-start a lawnmower. It happened in Rushsylvania, about 50 miles northwest of Columbus.

Dodds says the death is being treated as an accident.

The boy was taken to a hospital but died. The Bellefontaine (behl-FOWN'-tihn) Examiner reports that investigators interviewed his relatives but didn't immediately release further details about how the accident occurred.

