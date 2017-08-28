The Latest: FEMA seeks volunteers to help in Harvey recovery

More Videos 1:38 'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour Pause 0:42 Scene at shooting in Empire 1:03 Solar eclipse 2:03 Painters rock Modesto 2:15 Woman hunts for gold, finds a diamond 1:02 How big are the burgers at Bob's Giant Burgers? 0:59 See feeding humpback whales swim right next to kayakers off Pismo Beach 1:37 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on the arrest of Scott Peterson 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass Tropical Storm Harvey flooded Aransas Pass, Texas, and left destruction in its wake, as seen in this August 27 drone footage released by the city’s police department. Electricity would still be down for an estimated three to four weeks, according to a post by the Aransas Pass Police Department, and the only water tower in town was destroyed. Tropical Storm Harvey flooded Aransas Pass, Texas, and left destruction in its wake, as seen in this August 27 drone footage released by the city’s police department. Electricity would still be down for an estimated three to four weeks, according to a post by the Aransas Pass Police Department, and the only water tower in town was destroyed. Facebook/Aransas Pass Police Department via Storyful

Tropical Storm Harvey flooded Aransas Pass, Texas, and left destruction in its wake, as seen in this August 27 drone footage released by the city’s police department. Electricity would still be down for an estimated three to four weeks, according to a post by the Aransas Pass Police Department, and the only water tower in town was destroyed. Facebook/Aransas Pass Police Department via Storyful