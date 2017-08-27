Nation & World

Police say US man shot multiple times and killed in Haiti

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 5:41 PM

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti

A Haitian National Police spokesman says a U.S. citizen was shot multiple times and killed by an attacker in the capital.

Spokesman Garry Desrosier described the killing as an apparent "execution." Desrosier said Sunday that the gunman was waiting for the 34-year-old victim as he left an upscale restaurant in the Petionville area of the capital.

The victim was shot about 20 times and died at the scene Saturday night. A security guard was also wounded. There were no arrests and the motive was unknown.

Desrosier identified the man as Benjamin R. Craft and said he was apparently Haitian-American. His hometown in the U.S. was not available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video