Michelle Wie of the United States drives from the fourth tee during the third round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP Sean Kilpatrick
Nation & World

Michelle Wie set to have surgery to remove appendix

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 2:39 PM

OTTAWA, Ontario

Michelle Wie was set to have surgery Sunday to remove her appendix.

Wie withdrew before the final round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open and was taken to Ottawa Hospital for the surgery.

"Further details on her condition will be provided when available," her agency, IMG, said in a statement.

The 27-year-old Wie was tied for 23rd, six strokes behind leaders Mo Martin and Nicole Broch Larsen after three rounds at Ottawa Hunt.

Wie was 1-2-0 last week in the United States' Solheim Cup victory over Europe in Iowa. Ranked 30th in the world, she tied for third in the Women's British Open and has seven top-10 finishes this season.

