Children's faces are illuminated by mobile phone screens as protesters stand outside the government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. According to officials more than 1,000 people have protested in Bucharest and other Romanian cities against a series of proposals presented by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, that critics say will reverse the anti-corruption fight. Vadim Ghirda AP Photo

Nation & World

Romania: Protests held in 6 cities over judicial changes

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 9:52 PM

BUCHAREST, Romania

More than 1,000 people have participated in protests in Romania's capital and other cities to show opposition to against proposed changes to the judicial system.

Demonstrators gathered outside government offices in Bucharest on Sunday called the ruling Social Democratic Party "the red plague" and yelled "A government of thieves and Mafioso!"

People took to the streets in half a dozen cities around the country to protest the proposals submitted by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader.

Toader recommended having the president no longer appoint the general prosecutor and the chief anti-corruption prosecutor, a main function of Romania's presidency.

He also suggested a process to punish prosecutors and judges for erroneous rulings and prosecutions.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has criticized the proposal. Protesters said it would slow efforts to root out corruption.

