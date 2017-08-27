Nation & World

Iraqi troops 'liberate' Tal Afar town center

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 5:51 AM

BAGHDAD

The Iraqi military says it has "fully liberated" Tal Afar's town center from the Islamic State group.

That brings Iraqi forces a step closer to taking full control of one of the extremists' last strongholds in Iraq.

Sunday's statement says Iraqi troops have captured all of the town's neighborhoods and they are now heading to al-Ayadia district, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) northwest of Tal Afar where militants have fled.

Last Sunday, U.S.-backed Iraqi troops launched a multi-pronged operation to retake Tal Afar, a month after declaring Mosul, Iraq's second largest city, fully liberated. Tal Afar is about 150 kilometers (93 miles) from Syria's border.

The militants still control the northern town of Hawija as well as Qaim, Rawa and Ana, in western Iraq near the Syrian border.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video