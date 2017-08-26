The Latest: Peace marchers flood the streets of Barcelona

People holding signs reading "Best answer is peace" participate in a demonstration condemning the attacks that killed 15 people last week in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attacks on Aug. 17-18 in Barcelona and Cambrils that also left more than 120 injured. Eight suspects are dead and four more under investigation, two of them in jail. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo